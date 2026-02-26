Tamil Nadu: Guest lecturers in govt colleges to get Rs 5,000 hike in salary

To ensure that education remains uninterrupted, guest lecturers are appointed periodically, the minister said, adding, "their salary, unchanged since 2016, was raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in 2022 and to Rs 25,000 in 2024 and now, it will rise to Rs 30,000.”

Guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges and temporary assistant professors in engineering colleges will receive Rs 30,000 per month from March. "Temporary polytechnic lecturers will get Rs 25,000, up from Rs 20,000," he said, adding "this entails an additional annual cost of Rs 53 crore to the exchequer".