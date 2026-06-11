Tamil Nadu: Guest lecturers fear job loss with closure of departments

As part of efforts to rationalise courses and introduce programmes aligned with current the academic and employment demands, the department had decided to close physics, mathematics and history departments in many colleges in Chennai, Madurai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Thanjavur.

In place of these courses, the department has plans to introduce new courses, including BCom, Data Science and other programmes. Although government colleges have permanent faculty members, more than 5,000 teaching posts remain vacant across TN.

To address the shortage and ensure uninterrupted academic activities, 8,751 guest lecturers are currently engaged in Shift I and Shift II courses across 181 government Arts and Science colleges. They receive a monthly salary of Rs 30,000.