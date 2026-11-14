Tamil Nadu: Guest faculty get Rs 5,000 salary hike

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued orders revising the monthly remuneration of guest lecturers working in government arts and science colleges, government colleges of education, government engineering colleges and government polytechnic colleges.

Following the revision, the monthly honorarium of guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges, colleges of education, and engineering colleges will increase from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

Similarly, the monthly honorarium for guest lecturers in government polytechnic colleges will increase from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

According to the government, the decision aims to improve the livelihood of guest lecturers, who help ensure uninterrupted education delivery to students in government higher educational institutions.