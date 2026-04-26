Tamil Nadu: Gudalur villagers protest fatal wild elephant attack

The deceased, Ravi alias Kalaiselvan, a carpenter from Arottuparai in ‘O’ Valley Panchayat, died on the spot in a wild elephant attack on Saturday, around 9 pm.

Soon after the incident, the forest and police teams rushed to the area. However, angry villagers refused to allow them to remove the body, while blaming them for preventing elephant movement in the locality.

Tension escalated with a section of the crowd attacking the forest staff, while two vehicles of the forest department were also damaged. When police attempted to bring the situation under control, the villagers got into an argument, with some pulling off the name badge of a senior police official, resulting in a flare-up.