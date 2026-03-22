Tamil Nadu: Groundwater level plunges in 29 districts, western region most affected
CHENNAI: Groundwater levels declined in 29 out of the 38 districts of Tamil Nadu in February 2026 compared to February 2025, with Dindigul and Tirupur recording the steepest fall of 2.58 metres each, according to data from the State Ground and Surface Water Resources Data Centre of the Water Resources Department.
The average groundwater levels, measured in metres below ground level, point to a widespread year-on-year depletion across large parts of the State. In contrast, in February 2025, only 13 out of 37 districts had recorded a fall, indicating a sharper deterioration this year.
Dindigul and Tirupur were followed by Coimbatore, which recorded a fall of 2.07 metres. Salem (1.68 m), Dharmapuri (1.62 m), Karur (1.54 m), and Perambalur (1.20 m) also witnessed significant declines.
Several districts reported moderate drops, including Madurai (1.27 m), Virudhunagar (1.20 m), Namakkal (1.08 m), and Erode (1.10 m). In the northern region, Tiruvallur (0.99 m) and Tiruvannamalai (0.85 m) registered notable decreases.
On the lower end, coastal and delta districts saw relatively marginal declines. Nagapattinam recorded a fall of just 0.03 metres, followed by Nilgiris (0.04 m) and Tiruvarur (0.11 m), indicating comparatively stable groundwater conditions.
The decline comes despite Tamil Nadu receiving 12 per cent excess rainfall in 2025. According to IMD Chennai's annual rainfall report, the state recorded 1,027.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 920.9 mm.
Chengalpattu alone witnessed a rainfall deficit, while 10 districts recorded excess rainfall ranging from 20 to 59 per cent above normal, and one district received large excess rainfall of over 60 per cent. The remaining districts received normal rainfall.
The depletion, despite favourable rainfall, raises concerns over groundwater recharge and sustainability ahead of the summer season.