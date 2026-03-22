Tamil Nadu: Groundwater level plunges in 29 districts, western region most affected

The average groundwater levels, measured in metres below ground level, point to a widespread year-on-year depletion across large parts of the State. In contrast, in February 2025, only 13 out of 37 districts had recorded a fall, indicating a sharper deterioration this year.

Dindigul and Tirupur were followed by Coimbatore, which recorded a fall of 2.07 metres. Salem (1.68 m), Dharmapuri (1.62 m), Karur (1.54 m), and Perambalur (1.20 m) also witnessed significant declines.

Several districts reported moderate drops, including Madurai (1.27 m), Virudhunagar (1.20 m), Namakkal (1.08 m), and Erode (1.10 m). In the northern region, Tiruvallur (0.99 m) and Tiruvannamalai (0.85 m) registered notable decreases.