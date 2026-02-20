Tamil Nadu grants Rs 2,446 cr for busmen retirement dues

The State government will provide an interest-free Ways and Means Advance of Rs 1,246.468 crore to the transport undertakings. In addition, the Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation will mobilise Rs 1,200 crore as a loan to settle terminal benefits. The government will extend Rs 175 annually for 10 years to service the loan at a 7.5% interest rate.

A breakup shows the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam, accounts for the highest dues of Rs 487.65 cr, following by MTC, Chennai, with Rs 374.98 cr. Villupuram has Rs 369.29 cr dues, Coimbatore Rs 360.16 cr, Madurai Rs 294 cr, Tirunelveli Rs 257.39 cr, Salem Rs 180.69 cr, and the State Express Transport Corporation Rs 122.31 cr.