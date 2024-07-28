Tamil Nadu granted more under Modi rule, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

CHENNAI: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday flayed the DMK for protesting against the Budget and said the allocation for Tamil Nadu was several times more than what the state received when the party was part of UPA regime.

Pointing out that the DMK had no locus standi to protest, he advised the ruling dispensation to utilise the funds earmarked for the state, especially for projects like the Deep Sea Mission.

The Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences said, the Angel tax was removed and the space sector has now been opened up for public and private partnership. Singh was speaking at a programme on the Union Budget 2024 held under the aegis of TN BJP’s Thinkers’ Cell.

The Minister said Tamil Nadu was getting its due share in the Budget, but the state was “unresponsive.” “It is unable to utilise the funds earmarked in the Budget,” he said and added the allocation under the flagship Deep Sea Mission was underutilised in Tamil Nadu.

“The allocation for Tamil Nadu for railways was Rs 6,362 crore under the BJP rule compared to a mere Rs 879 crore for the sector when DMK was part of the UPA II. Why are you protesting when the Budgetary allocation has increased now?” he asked.