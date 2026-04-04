Tamil Nadu: Grandmother takes two grandkids to farm well, drown

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a grandmother and her two grandchildren drowned in a farm well near Maduranthakam on Saturday morning.
The victims have been identified as Shanthi (65) and her grandchildren, Dashwanth (13) and Koushika (11). They were residents of Keezh Silavattam village near Maduranthagam.
Police said Shanthi had taken her grandchildren to an open well located in an agricultural field of the village to wash clothes and bathe. While she was washing clothes sitting on the edge of the well, the two kids entered the shallow well area and were playing and trying to catch fish.
During this time, they were trapped in the slushy mud inside the well and began to struggle. Upon seeing this, Shanthi immediately entered the water to rescue them. However, she too got stuck in the sludge and drowned along with the children.
Later, a few people who came to the well to wash clothes noticed partially washed clothes lying near the well and grew suspicious. When they looked inside, they found all three floating in the water. Residents attempted to rescue them but were unsuccessful.
The Maduranthakam fire and rescue team and the police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Maduranthakam GH. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.