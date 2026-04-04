Tamil Nadu: Grandmother takes two grandkids to farm well, drown

The victims have been identified as Shanthi (65) and her grandchildren, Dashwanth (13) and Koushika (11). They were residents of Keezh Silavattam village near Maduranthagam.

Police said Shanthi had taken her grandchildren to an open well located in an agricultural field of the village to wash clothes and bathe. While she was washing clothes sitting on the edge of the well, the two kids entered the shallow well area and were playing and trying to catch fish.