Tamil Nadu govt urged to restore High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations

The open letter by the collective called Constitutional Conduct Group (CC Group) was signed by 72 retired civil servants, including several noted officers who had served in different State cadres.

In the letter, the CC Group recalled that the first part of the committee's report had received wide appreciation from various sections, including even from Union government ministers.

Terming the decision to discontinue the committee a retrograde step, the group expressed concern over the transfer of responsibility for preparing the second part of the report from the HLC to the State Law Commission, a decision that came six months before the deadline for its submission.