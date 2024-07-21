Tamil Nadu govt to set up 4 disaster centres to tackle floods

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, which bore the brunt of cyclones like Michaung, Gajah, Vardah and Thane, will soon have a better region-specific State Disaster Centre to handle the scenario.

The State government has decided to set up 4 state disaster centres, and their basic operations will be based in Chennai. They would have various facilities including flood forecast centre and rainfall data (both real time).

“As a precautionary measure, a State Emergency Operation Centre is already set up in Ezhilagam,” said Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, while reviewing the pre-monsoon mitigation works on Saturday. “Since TN gets heavy rain during the monsoon season, we’re getting ready with preparatory work. The centre in Ezhilagam has advanced facilities such as rainfall data and flood forecast (both real time), and a media centre as well.”

The centre will be implemented within two weeks. All the departments will work in tandem to ensure that the city is free from inundation during the monsoon. “As part of the preparatory measure, the State government has kept boats and relief materials ready. At least 4 Four State Disaster Centres will be set up, and 19 decentralised disaster relief centres will come up in the Chennai Corporation limit for the monsoon,” added Meena.

The State government was able to manage waterlogging in the city by pumping out the stagnated water and overflows through the storm water drains. The Chief Secretary pointed out that regular review meetings have been conducted with the local body authorities to know the current status of preparatory measures and their plans to tackle the situation.