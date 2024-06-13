Tamil Nadu govt to operate LNG, CNG buses on experimental basis for select routes

CHENNAI: With an aim at reducing the environmental impact of running buses using diesel and to save costs, The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday launched CNG and LNG buses for select routes, on an experimental basis.

The move to run buses using alternative fuels would enable the government to save 7-20 per cent on the total expenses, and reduce the carbon footprint of the state transport department.

According to an official release, about 1.76 crore people are served by the 20,160 diesel buses operated by the various transport corporations, every day. Nearly, 27 per cent of expenses incurred by the transport corporations account for fuels.

Based on the orders of Chief Minister M K Stalin to use buses run on alternate fuels, Minister for Transport S S Sivasankar said that 14 buses using Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) would be operated by seven transport corporations, on an experimental basis.

At a function here, he formally launched the service in the transport corporations operated by Chennai, Villupuram, Kumbakonam.

The minister also gave away appointment orders on "compassionate grounds" to 49 legal heirs of employees of transport corporations who lost their lives while on duty.