Tamil Nadu govt shuffles police officers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Monday made yet another shuffle of police officers in the State.

In the latest round of police transfers, Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB -I), which investigates high-profile cases including the case against Electricity Minister, Senthil Balaji, has got a new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The Central Crime Branch of the City Police broadly deals with financial crimes, forgery, and cyber crime.

For administrative purposes, the CCB has three Intra divisions and each division deals with different kinds of financial crimes. CCB-I handles all job rackets among other cases.

G Stalin, DCP, (CCB-III) has been posted as DCP, (CCB-I) replacing G Nagajothi who has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai.

Present SP, SCRB, C Kalaichelvan is transferred and posted as SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Headquarters, Chennai, replacing S S Maheshwaran who is posted as DCP, Modern control room, Chennai.

Present DCP, Modern Control room, S Arokiyam is posted as DCP, (CCB-III).

N Rajarajan, DCP, Salem (south) is posted as DCP, Traffic, Coimbatore city in the place of N Mathivanan, who will fill take over from Rajarajan in Salem.