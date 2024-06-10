Tamil Nadu govt should ensure maintenance of schools: CPM

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday demanded that the state ensure maintenance of the classrooms, playgrounds and school buses as per the rules as the schools are set to reopen after the long summer vacation.

“Schools will reopen on Monday after the summer holidays. We would like to express our appreciation to all the students who are going to school after the holidays and wish them to excel in education,” CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement.

He said that his party want the state government to ensure that classrooms, playgrounds, school buses etc. are properly maintained as per rules in the schools, which are opened after the long vacation. He demanded the government operate additional buses for school students to travel in the morning and evening hours. He sought to fill up vacant teaching posts and textbooks were provided to all students in due time.