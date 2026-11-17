CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sought Rs 9,618 crore in central assistance for five maritime infrastructure projects, including a greenfield deep-sea port at Cuddalore, an international ferry service between Rameswaram and Sri Lanka's Talaimannar, and restoration of the Buckingham Canal.
State Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna met Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate financial support.
The largest allocation sought is Rs 4,700 crore for a greenfield deep-sea port at Cuddalore. The State has sought Rs 2,700 crore for restoration and deepening of the Buckingham Canal, part of National Waterway-4. It may be noted that the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has initiated a feasibility study in August this year for a Water Metro service along nearly 78 km of the Buckingham Canal, covering Ennore in north Chennai and Mahabalipuram. It has invited bids to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report-cum-Detailed Project Report to assess the viability of the proposed service.
Another Rs 1,200 crore has been sought to deepen the Pamban Canal to 10 metres, connecting the western and eastern coastal regions.
The proposals include Rs 900 crore for sea promenades and boat jetties at Chennai Marina, Mahabalipuram, and Puducherry, besides a passenger ferry service between Chennai and Puducherry.
The Tamil Nadu Maritime Board has invited expressions of interest from private ferry operators to assess the operational and commercial viability of a proposed coastal passenger ferry service connecting Chennai, Mahabalipuram and Puducherry. The proposed route spans around 80 nautical miles and is envisaged as an alternative to road travel along the East Coast Road.
The State has also sought Rs 118 crore to develop Rameswaram port and start an international passenger ferry service between Rameswaram and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka.
The memorandum also requested early funding to take the proposals forward promptly. The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to the Highways and Minor Ports Department, the Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, and other senior officials.