State Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna met Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate financial support.



The largest allocation sought is Rs 4,700 crore for a greenfield deep-sea port at Cuddalore. The State has sought Rs 2,700 crore for restoration and deepening of the Buckingham Canal, part of National Waterway-4. It may be noted that the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has initiated a feasibility study in August this year for a Water Metro service along nearly 78 km of the Buckingham Canal, covering Ennore in north Chennai and Mahabalipuram. It has invited bids to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report-cum-Detailed Project Report to assess the viability of the proposed service.