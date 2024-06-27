Tamil Nadu Govt schools begin free coaching for NEET, JEE

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s free NEET and JEE coaching process for medical and engineering aspirants has started in the state-run schools with fresh guidelines.

Though the DMK government strictly opposed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the School Education Department had ensured that the medical aspirants in the state-run schools should get free coaching for medical entrance till the entrance exams were scrapped.

The state government also provides free training for other national-level competitive exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), to get admission to IITs and NITs.

Director of School Education G Arivoli told DT Next that the coaching has begun. Another senior School Education Department official said 25,000 students received NEET coaching last year.

“We were very clear that all the medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu government schools should get trained till NEET is abolished as per our About the guidelines issued for NEET and JEE free training for government school students for 2024-2025, the official said, “A committee, headed by Chief Education Officer (CEO), comprising experts in the subject has been formed in each district.”

He said that teachers who train the students to appear for NEET and JEE exams will be selected according to their teaching skills. “The schools’ management were ‘strictly’ instructed that the teachers or headmasters should not compel, especially the bright students, to join NEET or JEE training. They should only encourage and create awareness about the training programme.”

Regarding the enrollment of the students for NEET coaching, the official said, “The admission process has just started. Many schools have not identified the prospective students. We have time. The total figure will be available only by next month.” He said that the management of the schools should also ensure that after the regular class hours (weekdays), the training session would be between one to one-and-a-half hours.