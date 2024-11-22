Tamil Nadu govt releases list of holidays for 2025; six long weekends upcoming

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday released the list of public holidays for the year 2025.

According to a Government Order (GO) issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, 24 days in the coming year have been declared as public holidays except Saturdays and Sundays.

As usual, January has the maximum number of public holidays such as New Year (January 01 - Wednesday), Pongal (January 14 - Tuesday), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 15 - Wednesday), Uzhavar Thirunal (January 16 - Thursday), and Republic Day (January 26 - Sunday).

In April, the annual closing of accounts for commercial banks and cooperative banks (April 1 - Tuesday, applicable only to commercial banks and cooperative banks in Tamil Nadu), Mahaveer Jayanthi (April 10 - Thursday), Tamil New Year (April 14 - Monday), and Good Friday (April 18 - Friday) are declared as public holidays.

However, there are no public holidays in the month of November.

Here is a list of holidays for the other months of 2025:

- Thai Poosam (February 11 - Tuesday)

- In March, there is: Telugu New Year (March 30 - Sunday) and Ramzan (March 31 - Monday)

- May Day (May 01 - Thursday)

- Bakrid (June 07 - Saturday)

- Muharram (July 06 - Sunday)

- In August, there is Independence Day (August 15 - Friday), Krishna Jayanthi (August 16 - Saturday), and Vinayakar Chathurthi (August 27 - Wednesday)

- Milad-un-Nabi (September 05 - Friday)

- In October, Ayudha Pooja (October 01 - Wednesday), Vijaya Dasami & Gandhi Jayanthi (October 02 - Thursday) and Deepavali (October 20 - Monday) are declared as public holidays.

- Christmas (December 25 - Thursday)