"Tamil Nadu govt prepared to tackle rainfall": Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Amid the heavy rainfall in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday assured that the state government was prepared to tackle the (heavy) rainfall.

He further informed that the government has increased the number of motor pumps and volunteers after studying the impact of rains in October.

"Based on the study of the impact of rains in October, we have increased the number of motor pumps and volunteers. We have 1194 motor pumps,152 super sucker machines. Placement of motors and machines has been increased by 21 per cent compared to October. The Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared for the rains. The Tamil Nadu government is totally prepared for the rains," Stalin said.

He said that there was no report of flooding in the metropolis. Of 22 subways in Chennai, 21 subways are operational, he said, adding that no flooding was reported in any area of the city.

Deputy CM Stalin assured that all arrangements (to manage the heavy downpour) have been made by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

"Till this morning, Chennai has recorded only 3.2 cm of rain. Based on the direction of our CM, we have inspected all the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre) centres of Chennai Corporation. We have enquired about the impact of today's rain and the arrangements made by GCC. All arrangements have been made. There is no report of flooding in any area and 21 out of 22 subways in Chennai are operational. The one subway that is closed is also due to train work," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

Speaking about the start-up meeting, Stalin said that the government was encouraging start-up companies. "As our Chief Minister has already said our target is a 1 trillion dollar economy. We are encouraging all kinds of investments," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy CM inspected the arrangements made by the GCC officials for the northeast monsoon rains.

"The Greater Chennai Corporation has opened 329 relief camps in Chennai. 120 kitchens have been opened to the public. As of 9:30 AM, there is no waterlogging in Chennai and we are taking steps to ensure that the situation remains normal. The corporation commissioner, mayor, ministers and all officials are on the ground,"Stalin said

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamilnadu Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts on Wednesday.