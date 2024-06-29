Tamil Nadu govt plans big bang in space tech policy soon

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will soon release a space technology policy for putting the State at the top in space-related industries.

Disclosing this, Industry Minister TRB Rajaa told the Assembly on Friday that the decision comes against the backdrop of investment options TN industries have in collaboration with multinational companies. "The proposed policy will be prepared to meet future requirements," he said.

Similarly, the minister said the State would unveil a circular economic policy. It will help reduce material use, redesign materials and products to be less resource-intensive, and recapture waste as a resource to manufacture new materials and products. "It will also create more employment opportunities," he said.

The minister said the government will come up with a special scheme to increase toy manufacturing by attracting investments. On foreign collaboration, the minister said the government would set up a 'Japan desk' to attract investors from that country.

He said a special cell for tourism investment promotion and facilitation centres would be established to attract investments in the sector. "It would ensure better infra in all tourism spots of State," he said adding: "Similarly, the Sipcot, in partnership with private firms, will participate in improving the infrastructure at tourist locales".

Stating that a Sipcot industrial park will be established in the Tiruvallur district at Gummidipoondi, the minister said, "Similarly, another industrial park will be set up in Tuticorin".

Listing out the other districts, he said Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Tiruvarur, Kancheepuram, Chennai outer ring road, Perambalur, and Karur will have such industrial parks. "There would be a mini tidel park in Tiruvannamalai district, which would provide jobs to 500 persons," he added.