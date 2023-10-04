Tamil Nadu govt orders transfer to education officers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders for transferring officers currently serving as associate directors and related roles under class II of the Tamil Nadu School Education Service. These transfers have been directed to specific positions, as indicated alongside the officers' names.



P Kumar, currently fulfilling the associate director role at Kallar rehabilitation in Madurai, is transferred to the position of joint director at the Directorate of Non-formal and Adult Education in Chennai. Similarly, K Sreedevi, currently holding the position of Associate Director (curriculum) at the State Educational Research and Training Institute in Chennai, will assume the role of associate director at Kallar rehabilitation in Madurai.

In addition to these transfers, the government has also decreed K Sridevi to take on the full responsibility of managing the position of associate director for curriculum at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).