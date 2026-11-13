Tamil Nadu govt opposes plea for ASI takeover of temple, Thirupparankundram Hill

The Karthigai Deepam controversy at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple at Madurai, centers on a dispute over where and by whom the sacred lamp (deepam) should be lit on the Thirupparankundram hill.

For decades, the traditional deepam was lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone lamp pillar located higher up the hill, approximately 50 m away from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya dargah.

In an affidavit filed before a bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department opposed the plea which sought a direction to the ASI to take over the temple and the Thirupparankundram hill, saying the temple's ownership and the existing religious practices have been settled through decades of judicial proceedings.

HR&CE Commissioner T G Vinay said the hill is owned by the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple, Thirupparankundram, to the extent recognised by a civil court decree of 1923, which was subsequently restored by the Privy Council in 1931.