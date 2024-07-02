Tamil Nadu govt may seek Rs 3,000 cr from World Bank to improve health infra

CHENNAI: The state health department is planning to meet the chairman and vice-chairman of the World Bank head office and request funds of about Rs 3,000 crores to implement more health programmes.



Health minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said that financial assistance of Rs 2,700 crores was received from the World Bank for infrastructure boost in Tamil Nadu in the past.

The minister will also deliver a speech on the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme at Harvard University and Boston Children’s Hospital. “It is a great honour that Tamil Nadu has received the opportunity to give an explanatory speech here on the projects being implemented,” he said.

The minister will be talking to the students of the John Hopkins Hospital and Bloomberg School of Medicine in Baltimore on Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Innuyir Kappom Nammai Kakkum 48 Thittam. Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University,

Dr K Narayanasamy is going to give a presentation on the Emergency Response Systems.

“A students’ exchange programme will be proposed by the Vice Chancellor and if cleared a MoU will be signed,” he said.