Tamil Nadu govt launches website and mobile app for co-operative housing societies

CHENNAI: The Minister for Housing and Urban Development, B Rajkumar, on Thursday launched a dedicated website and mobile application, created exclusively for the Co-operative Housing Department, at the Office of the Registrar of Co-operative Societies for Housing in Vepery. Online sales have been launched for the first time in Co-operative Housing Societies to help the general public and beneficiaries quickly obtain the information they need about the department's operations.
To enhance the administrative functions of the housing department through advanced technology, the website (www.rcshousing.com) and the mobile application (HOCO) were developed.
In the first phase, online services such as the sale of plots under layout schemes implemented by Co-operative Housing Societies, leasing of society buildings, booking of marriage halls, fund collection, and deposit mobilisation are being offered.
Online sales have been launched for the first time in the history of Co-operative Housing Societies. This helps the general public and beneficiaries quickly obtain the information they need about the department's operations.
The launch follows the Minister's announcement during the department's budget session that a dedicated website and mobile application would be developed and implemented to streamline the operations of 730 primary co-operative housing societies across Tamil Nadu.
The aim is to provide faster services to the public, undertake administrative reforms, ensure transparency, prevent irregularities and increase public trust in Co-operative Housing societies.