Tamil Nadu govt launches website and mobile app for co-operative housing societies

Online sales have been launched for the first time in the history of Co-operative Housing Societies. This helps the general public and beneficiaries quickly obtain the information they need about the department's operations.

The launch follows the Minister's announcement during the department's budget session that a dedicated website and mobile application would be developed and implemented to streamline the operations of 730 primary co-operative housing societies across Tamil Nadu.

The aim is to provide faster services to the public, undertake administrative reforms, ensure transparency, prevent irregularities and increase public trust in Co-operative Housing societies.