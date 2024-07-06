Tamil Nadu govt launches facility to downloaded land documents online

CHENNAI: The state government has announced that land documents like patta and chitta can be downloaded online from here onwards by the members of the public.

Over the past few years, several land documents have been digitised and made available online for public perusal.

In a press release issued by the Director of Land Survey and Planning, Government of Tamil Nadu, it has been stated that land owners can apply through the website https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen/ to get the measurements of their land boundaries.

"Patta and chitta can be applied at https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen/," the release said. Public can access the website.

https://eservices.tn.gov.in/eservicesnew/home.html to know the status of patta applications and also download the copies of land documents and boundaries.

Further more, village maps and list of new and old survey numbers can be viewed at https://tnlandsurvey.tn.gov.in.