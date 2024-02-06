Tamil Nadu govt issued orders to release 12 lifers

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday issued orders to release 12 life terms convicts who have served over 26 years in the state prisons.

According to an official release issued by the state government, the 12 persons released as per the recommendation of the Justice Authinathan committee comprises four from Cuddalore Central Prison, six from Coimbatore Central Prison, and a prisoner each from Chennai and Vellore Central prisons.

The prisoners have been released in advance as per the announcement made by Chief Minister M K Stalin in the State Assembly on September 15, 2021, that the state government would make efforts to release 700 life-term convicts serving long-time imprisonment in the state prisons on goodwill and humanitarian grounds.

Accordingly, the state government constituted a committee headed by Justice (retired) Authinathan to frame the guidelines for the release of life-term convicts who had served between 10 and 20 years in the state prisons.

The recent orders have been issued after the State government approved the premature release of the life term convicts.