TN govt invites tenders to prepare DPR for Lighthouse-Thiru Vi Ka Bridge elevated road

Tender floated for project report

According to a Maalaimalar report, the Chennai City Roads Division of the Highways Department has invited tenders to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed elevated road.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs 38.10 lakh, with 60 days allotted for completing the work. Interested bidders must pay an earnest money deposit of Rs 29,500, while no tender fee has been prescribed. Eligible contractors can participate in the tender process.