TN govt invites tenders to prepare DPR for Lighthouse-Thiru Vi Ka Bridge elevated road

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has initiated preliminary work on a 4-km elevated road project along one of Chennai’s key coastal stretches, connecting the Lighthouse to Thiru Vi Ka Bridge in Adyar.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the Chennai City Roads Division of the Highways Department has invited tenders to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed elevated road.
The project has an estimated cost of Rs 38.10 lakh, with 60 days allotted for completing the work. Interested bidders must pay an earnest money deposit of Rs 29,500, while no tender fee has been prescribed. Eligible contractors can participate in the tender process.
The proposed elevated road is expected to help ease severe traffic congestion along the Marina Beach Road, one of the city’s key coastal routes. The DPR will outline the project details as the proposal moves forward.