Tamil Nadu govt hikes DA by 2% to 60% for employees, pensioners

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced a two-percentage-point increase in dearness allowance (DA) for State government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners, raising it from 58% to 60% with retrospective effect from January 1, 2026.
In a statement, the government said the administration led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had been implementing various welfare measures with a focus on public welfare and acknowledged the key role played by government officials and teachers in designing and executing these schemes.
The government noted that the Union government had increased the DA for Central government employees from 58% to 60% with effect from January 1, 2026.
In line with this, the Chief Minister had ordered that the enhanced DA be extended to State government employees and teachers as well.
The DA hike is expected to benefit around 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners across the State.
The government said the additional financial commitment arising out of the revision would amount to about Rs 1,230 crore annually, and added that the required additional allocation would be made keeping in mind the welfare of government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners.