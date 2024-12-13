Tamil Nadu govt gives nod for mobile eye care units in 4 more districts

CHENNAI: With an aim to enhance eye care services in rural and remote areas, particularly to address increasing cases of diabetic retinal complications, state government has approved the establishment of Multipurpose District Mobile Ophthalmic Unit equipped with state-of-the-art technology in four districts.

The initiative has seen a major impact as 11 operational mobile units conducted 840 camps, screening 57,543 patients and performing 10,803 cataract intraocular lens (IOL) surgeries in 2023.

Since the initiative's inception, it has expanded its coverage across Tamil Nadu, eleven districts have benefitted from mobile ophthalmic unit. Such mobile units are currently operating in Salem, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Karur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Kanyakumari and the Nilgiris.

The State reports a prevalence rate of 1.18 percent compared to the national average of 1.99 percent among individuals above 50 years. As part of the initiative, the mobile units will provide doorstep screening for refractive errors, cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and other eye conditions.

At the end of each day, patients requiring further treatment will be transported to government eye hospitals for surgeries or laser treatment, ensuring timely access to care. Enhanced with advanced features, each air-conditioned mobile unit is equipped with auto-refractometer, Ophthalmoscopes, Refraction instruments, Tonometer, Portable fundus camera etc.

Now 4 new mobile units are being setup that will conduct adequate number of camps, screen the patients and refer for surgeries to help Tamil Nadu achieve cataract blindness backlog-free districts. "New units, costing Rs 30 lakh each, will serve Dharmapuri, Mayiladuthurai, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvarur, targeting 27,000 cataract surgeries annually and advancing towards a cataract blindness-free Tamil Nadu. This initiative reaffirms the state’s commitment to equitable and accessible healthcare for all, especially underserved communities," stated health secretary Supriya Sahu.

A release from the state health department said that the initiative will also ensure community involvement, with Paramedical Ophthalmic Assistants (PMOA) from each block supporting the camps. By bringing advanced eye care directly to remote villages, Tamil Nadu reaffirms its commitment to equitable and accessible healthcare for all, particularly for underserved populations.