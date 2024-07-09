Tamil Nadu govt fulfills long pending demand of farmers, potters to draw for free alluvial soil

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday fulfilled the long pending demand of the farmers and potters to draw for free alluvial soil (vandalmann), silt and clay (Kaliman) from water bodies.

Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over orders to as many as 10 farmers and potters from Kancheepuram district at the Secretariat to materialise his announcement on June 12 in this regard.

Following the CM’s announcement, the department had simplified the procedures to draw silt, vandalmann and kaliman from irrigation tanks, ponds, canals and lakes that were maintained by the Public Workers and Rural Development departments in the state.

Apart from helping the farmers to enrich their farmland and improve yield and help potters to draw clay for free to improve their livelihood, the programme would help the department to remove the silt and soil in the water bodies.

It would enhance the storage capacity. The Water Resources Department had framed the norms and issued an order on June 25.

Going by the norms, the farmers and potters can obtain Tahsildar permission through an online portal. Hitherto, they have to obtain permission from the Collector.

Minister for WRD Duraimurugan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary of Natural Resource Department K Phanindra Reddy and senior officials from the department were present on the occasion.