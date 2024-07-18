Tamil Nadu govt floats short-term tender for palm oil, toor dal purchase and sale

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday announced a short-term tender for seamless procurement and distribution of toor dal and palm oil in ration shops across the state, as reported by Maalai Malar.

The Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Trading Corporation has called for tenders for the procurement of palm oil and toor dal for the next two months.

The last date for submission of documents for the tender is July 27.

The announcement comes amid reports that the sale of toor dal and palm oil at subsidised prices under the Special Public Distribution System (SPDS) were going to be stopped.

Earlier, opposition leaders in the state had alleged that palm oil and tur dal were not being given to beneficiaries through the fair price shops since Mid-April. Their sale was stopped citing the Model Code of Conduct, which was enforced during the Lok Sabha election, as an excuse, but even two months after polling, the commodities were not available, they claimed.

Toor dal is sold at Rs 30 per kg and palm oil is sold at Rs 25 per kg in PDS shops.