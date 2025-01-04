Tamil Nadu govt declares Cyclone Fengal as severe natural disaster

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has officially declared Cyclone Fengal a severe natural disaster.

The declaration was published in the state's official gazette under the Department of Disaster Management, allowing the mobilization of funds for reconstruction and relief operations.

In line with the disaster relief efforts, the government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives due to the cyclone.

Additionally, residents of the worst-hit districts Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore will receive Rs 2,000 each as immediate financial aid, said a Malaaimalar report.

The state government has also sought a substantial financial package of over Rs 6,000 crore from the central government for extensive relief, rehabilitation, and infrastructure rebuilding efforts in the cyclone-affected areas.

The declaration enables the use of both the disaster relief fund and other financial resources for the restoration of essential services and infrastructure, ensuring that affected communities receive the support they urgently need.