Tamil Nadu govt credits Rs 2,000 to elderly, widows and disabled persons

On February 13, the government had transferred Rs 5,000 to 1.31 crore women heads of family holding ration cards under its monthly assistance scheme.

Meanwhile, the state will also provide Rs 8,000 each to 1.62 lakh fishing households during the April to June fishing ban and has released Rs 8.53 crore to support 14,870 tea farmers in Nilgiris district through cooperative procurement incentives.

“I once again pledge that we will not leave one person behind in the progress of the State. We will win together,” Stalin said.