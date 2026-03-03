Tamil Nadu govt credits Rs 2,000 to elderly, widows and disabled persons

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that Rs 2,000 has been credited to 37.79 lakh people from marginalised sections, over and above their existing monthly pensions.
The assistance follows requests from the elderly, widows, transgender persons and people with disabilities seeking support similar to the Rs 2,000 summer package provided in February to women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.
According to the Chief Minister, Rs 3,200 was transferred to 29.29 lakh senior citizens and widows under social security schemes. A sum of Rs 3,500 each was given to 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities, while Rs 4,000 was credited to 2.58 lakh families receiving maintenance assistance for persons with disabilities.
On February 13, the government had transferred Rs 5,000 to 1.31 crore women heads of family holding ration cards under its monthly assistance scheme.
Meanwhile, the state will also provide Rs 8,000 each to 1.62 lakh fishing households during the April to June fishing ban and has released Rs 8.53 crore to support 14,870 tea farmers in Nilgiris district through cooperative procurement incentives.
“I once again pledge that we will not leave one person behind in the progress of the State. We will win together,” Stalin said.
-- Rs 2,000 credited to 37.79 lakh marginalised beneficiaries
-- Rs 3,200 to 29.29 lakh senior citizens and widows
-- Rs 3,500 each to 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities
-- Rs 4,000 to 2.58 lakh families of persons with disabilities
-- Rs 8,000 each to 1.62 lakh fishing households (April to June fishing ban )
-- Rs 8.53 crore released for 14,870 tea farmers in Nilgiris district
Last month:
-- Rs 5,000 to 1.31 crore women heads of family
(With PTI inputs)