Tamil Nadu govt cancels tender linked to sanitation privatisation plan

According to a Maalaimalar report, the tender had been issued to assess the viability of carrying out sanitation work through private participation. However, the government has now withdrawn the process, effectively shelving its move to explore privatisation of sanitation services.

The decision comes amid opposition from parties in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led alliance, which had raised concerns over the proposal. Sanitation workers and their unions had also urged the government to abandon the plan, citing fears over job security and the future of existing workers.

Officials confirmed that the tender for preparing the feasibility study has been cancelled. The move is expected to provide relief to sanitation workers who had been demanding that the government withdraw the proposal.