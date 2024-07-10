Tamil Nadu govt assures to reconstruct demolished Vinayagar temple on NSC Bose Road

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court that it will re- construct the demolished Vinayagar temple at NSC Bose Road, Chennai after a litigant filed a public interest litigation (PIL) claiming that the temple has disappeared.



The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard a PIL moved by R Chandra Sekar seeking re-construction of the temple.

The petitioner contended in his petition that the Selva Sundara Vinayagar temple at VOC Nagar, NSC Bose Road has disappeared and the Chennai Corporation stationed garbage containers in that place.

The petitioner sought High Court's directions to complete the re construction of the temple and pond for regular daily poojas. It was also sought to assign appropriate duties to hereditary trustee and Kurukal.

The special government pleader NRR Arun Natarajan representing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) submitted that steps will initiated for the re construction of the temple.

After the submission the bench disposed of the PIL.