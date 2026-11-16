Tamil Nadu govt approves facility to print, send property deeds via India Post

CHENNAI: Seeking to reinforce the security of digitally registered property documents while retaining the option of physical copies, the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned a centralised printing facility that will enable registered deeds to be dispatched directly to property buyers through India Post.
The Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, in the Government Order issued on Monday, accorded administrative sanction for establishing the facility during the 2026-27 financial year as part of its 'Anywhere Registration' initiative.
The arrangement is intended to complement the State's presence-less registration system, introduced on August 17 for the first sale of plots in approved layouts and flats in apartment projects.
Although digitally signed documents are made available electronically, the government has noted that many property buyers continue to prefer physical copies for their satisfaction and reassurance.
Under the approved model, a private service provider will establish and operate the printing facility for an initial five-year term, following an open competitive tender. The IG of Registration will procure specialised security paper directly from Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), retaining departmental control over its custody and accountability.
Printed documents will be handed over to India Post for delivery through Speed Post to buyers' registered addresses, with tracking and proof of delivery. The proposed service-level timeline is 48 hours for Chennai and neighbouring districts, with graded delivery timelines for other districts.
The order also provides for stringent data-security safeguards, background verification of personnel, periodic audits and penalties for service-level violations.
A tender evaluation committee, chaired by the Additional IG of Registration, will include representatives from IIT Madras or Anna University, ELCOT, the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency and the Registration Department.
The government has also proposed amending Rule 109 of the Tamil Nadu Registration Rules, 1949, to provide for dispatching registered documents in sealed covers through Speed Post. Printing and postal expenses will be recovered through the registration fee structure