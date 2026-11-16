Tamil Nadu govt approves facility to print, send property deeds via India Post

The Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, in the Government Order issued on Monday, accorded administrative sanction for establishing the facility during the 2026-27 financial year as part of its 'Anywhere Registration' initiative.

The arrangement is intended to complement the State's presence-less registration system, introduced on August 17 for the first sale of plots in approved layouts and flats in apartment projects.

Although digitally signed documents are made available electronically, the government has noted that many property buyers continue to prefer physical copies for their satisfaction and reassurance.