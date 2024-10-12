Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu govt announces self-defence and sports training for girl students

    The government has allocated Rs 1.12 crore for this initiative in the Legislative Assembly meeting.

    Tamil Nadu Secretariat

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that self-defence and sports training will be provided to girl students residing in Government Service Home and children's home under the state Social Welfare Department.

    According to a Daily thanthi report, the government has allocated Rs 1.12 crore for this initiative in the Legislative Assembly meeting.

    A total of 1,400 girl students will receive training in Karate and Silambam.

    To select qualified trainers, a committee has been formed, led by the District Collector and comprising the the District Social Welfare Officer, District Child Protection Officer, and District Sports Officer.

    Additionally, a separate committee has been formed to monitor the training classes, chaired by the District Social Welfare Officer and including the District Child Protection Officer, District Sports Officer, and Center Supervisor.

