Tamil Nadu govt allows six shows in theatres for new Tamil films during Deepavali

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has permitted theatres across the State to screen up to six shows a day for newly released Tamil films for seven days from the date of release.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the government has also allowed six shows on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The decision follows a consultation meeting involving Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan and representatives of the Tamil film industry, including producers, theatre owners and distributors. Various demands concerning the film industry were discussed at the meeting.
According to a government statement, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association, Tamil Film Producers Council and Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association had requested permission to screen six shows daily for a week from the release date of new Tamil films.
Under the existing provisions of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres were permitted to screen four shows a day. After the present government assumed office, permission was granted for five shows a day for seven days from the release of new Tamil films. Five shows were also allowed on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays and Sundays.
After considering the industry's request, the Chief Minister has ordered amendments to the existing rules to permit up to six shows a day, from 6 am to 2.30 am the following day, in all theatres across Tamil Nadu.
The government has also approved six shows on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Meanwhile, theatre owners have also urged the government to increase ticket prices and submitted a request to Chief Minister Vijay.