Tamil Nadu govt allows six shows in theatres for new Tamil films during Deepavali

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the government has also allowed six shows on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The decision follows a consultation meeting involving Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan and representatives of the Tamil film industry, including producers, theatre owners and distributors. Various demands concerning the film industry were discussed at the meeting.

According to a government statement, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association, Tamil Film Producers Council and Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association had requested permission to screen six shows daily for a week from the release date of new Tamil films.

Under the existing provisions of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres were permitted to screen four shows a day. After the present government assumed office, permission was granted for five shows a day for seven days from the release of new Tamil films. Five shows were also allowed on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays and Sundays.