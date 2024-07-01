Tamil Nadu govt allows IGP Murugan facing sexual harassment charges to retire from service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has allowed IPS officer, S Murugan facing sexual harassment charges, to retire from service from June 30 (Sunday), on the date of his superannuation, without prejudice to the pending judicial proceedings and the disciplinary proceedings against him.



Murugan was serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Special Task Force, Erode.

While he was serving as Joint Director in DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption) in Chennai in August 2018, he had allegedly sexually harassed a woman IPS officer after which the complaint was referred to the Internal Complaints Committee and a criminal case was booked by the CB-CID and a chargesheet has been filed before a trial court.