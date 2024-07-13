Tamil Nadu govt allots Rs 2,252 crore for Adi Dravidar education

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu stands in the forefront in the country in protecting the rights and ensuring the welfare of Adi Dravidar. It gives special attention to improve literacy rate among the Adi Dravidar to improve their socio-economic condition. To achieve this goal, the government has earmarked Rs 2,252 crore for educational projects.

The allocation accounts for 75.27 per cent of the total fund allocated to the department. This indicates the objective of the Dravidian Model government to uplift the younger generation from the community by ensuring them quality education and exposure to various professional courses by designing various projects and schemes, according to a statement from the government.

Apart from giving education scholarships to Adi Dravidar students, the department has established 1,138 schools in areas that have a thick population of Adi Dravidar. The schools benefitted nearly two lakh students from the community. Apart from this, the government has allocated Rs 300 crore to create hostel facilities for the students from the community.

In a bid to improve basic facilities like roads, streets lights and drinking water in Adi Dravidar areas, the government has announced Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme. The government has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the project.

The department has also fast tracked and extended free electricity connections to 2,000 farmers from the community. The department has also launched Rs 100 crore project named after social reformist and father of India’s Constitution BR Ambedkar to promote entrepreneurship among the Adi Dravidar youths.