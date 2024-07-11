Tamil Nadu govt allots funds to re-lay 11,872 km roads before 2026

CHENNAI: The state government has allotted funds to develop 11,872 km long damaged roads in 20 municipal corporations (excluding Greater Chennai Corporation) and 138 municipalities in the state before 2026.

A detailed government statement, highlighting the achievements of the state Municipal Administration Department, said that Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Assembly under rule 110 on October 19 2022 that about 55,567 km long roads damaged by underground drainage and drinking water projects in 649 urban local bodies and 20,990 km long damaged roads laid before 2016-17 would be re-laid in the state.

Accordingly, orders were issued to relay 11,872 km long damaged roads in 20 corporations and 138 municipalities.

Funds were allocated to renovating 9,346 km long roads under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure fund, Kalaignar Nagara Membatu Thittam schemes and 15th central Finance Commission funds in addition to Rs 1,000 crore special fund of the state government allocated to renovate 2,526 km long damaged roads in four years between 2022-23 and 2025-26 financial years, the release added.

According to the release, underground drainage worth Rs 8,911 crore, storm water drain works worth Rs 6,778 crore, new bus terminuses worth Rs 1,200 crore have been developed in the three years of the DMK regime.

The government release also said that about 7.4 lakh LED lamps at Rs 858 crore and additional classrooms for schools were developed at Rs 858 crore by the Municipal Administration Department in the incumbent regime in the last three years.