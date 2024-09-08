Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi leaves for Delhi

CHENNAI : Governor RN Ravi has left for the national capital on a one-day trip and will return to Chennai this evening, according to sources.

This is the fourth visit of Ravi to Delhi since August 1 this year.

It was believed that Ravi's term as governor would end on July 31. It was also rumoured that he may get an extension or a new governor will be appointed in the month of August. But both have not happened.

"Governor Ravi used to visit Delhi often for his personal reasons. Likewise, he left for Delhi today and will return to Chennai on the same day. There are no other reasons behind these frequent visits," sources from Raj Bhavan said.

A senior official from the state government clarified that Ravi would be governor of Tamil Nadu until the Rashtrapati Bhavan appointed a new governor.

"It is up to the President of India's decision to keep the governor in the same state for more than his tenure and to shift them to another or relieve them.

However, the present governor's tenure has been extended and he will be governor until further orders," the official told DT Next, alluding to the speculations of the replacement of Ravi.