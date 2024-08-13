Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi inaugurates three-day defence and aviation expo

COIMBATORE: As part of ‘Tarang Sakthi’ 2024, a three-day international defence and aviation exhibition was inaugurated by Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday.

The expo displayed parts of aircraft, unmanned air systems, long-range glide bombs, and others.

The first phase of Indian Air Force (IAF) multinational exercise, Tarang Shakti took off at Sulur Air Force Station with the participation of the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said similar exercises will be taken up at least every alternate year. He said that India’s indigenous LCA Tejas MK1 has proven its combat capabilities.

“The LCA Mk-1 has taken part in a large force engagement for the first time,” he said.

Chaudhari said that through the exercise, they have learned from each country about diverse aircraft with ground data links, communication protocols and common tactics. “Our aim is to foster interoperability and share best practices of each other's countries, which have been achieved,” he said.