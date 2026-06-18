Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar apologises for mispronouncing leaders’ names during Assembly address

While reading a portion of the speech that referred to ideological icons and social reformers, including Periyar EV Ramasamy, K Kamaraj, BR Ambedkar, Rani Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal, the Governor, a native of Goa, briefly faltered while pronouncing some of the names.

After reading the passage, Arlekar spontaneously remarked, “Please forgive me if I have pronounced the names incorrectly.” The apology was not part of the prepared text of the Governor’s Address.