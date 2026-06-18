Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar apologises for mispronouncing leaders’ names during Assembly address

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday apologised in the Assembly after struggling to pronounce the names of several prominent Tamil leaders while delivering the customary Governor’s Address.
While reading a portion of the speech that referred to ideological icons and social reformers, including Periyar EV Ramasamy, K Kamaraj, BR Ambedkar, Rani Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal, the Governor, a native of Goa, briefly faltered while pronouncing some of the names.
After reading the passage, Arlekar spontaneously remarked, “Please forgive me if I have pronounced the names incorrectly.” The apology was not part of the prepared text of the Governor’s Address.
The Governor’s speech began with a quote from former Chief Minister CN Annadurai: “The people are the true masters of the nation.”
He also referred to a quote from Ambedkar, stating that true democracy is founded on the principles of equality, liberty and fraternity.