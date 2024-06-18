Tamil Nadu Government's typewriting and shorthand exams to be held from August 10

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has issued a detailed schedule for technical examinations such as typewriting and shorthand for Tamil and English.

The exams will start from August 10.

The notification from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) here said that on August 10 the students/candidates, who have enrolled for shorthand Tamil high speed, will appear for the exams.

On the next day (August 11), the DOTE will conduct shorthand English high speed from 10 am to 4 pm.

The notification further added that the Accountancy examination will be held on August 23 for both junior and senior from 10 am to 5 pm (first and second paper).

Similarly, the shorthand Tamil for juniors and seniors will be held on August 24 from 9 am to 4.45 pm.

Likewise, the candidates will also appear for shorthand English for both junior and senior grade on August 25.

The candidates, who have registered for typewriting junior and senior grade in both Tamil and English, will be tested on August 31.

Finally the high speed typewriting exams in English and Tamil will be held on September 1, 2024, the DOTE notification added.