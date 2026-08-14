Tamil Nadu government's Rs 86-crore to end stinky toilets in rural schools

CHENNAI: The State government has sanctioned Rs 86.94 crore to maintain toilets and clean school premises in rural government schools.
According to an order issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, around 33,000 schools, from primary to higher secondary levels, operate in rural areas within panchayat limits.
"From the current academic year, from June 2026 to April 2027, the government has allocated Rs 86.94 crore for maintaining school toilets and cleaning classrooms and school premises in panchayat limits," Prashant M Wadnere, Secretary to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, said.
The allocation will cover the cost of cleaning materials and wages for sanitation staff engaged in maintaining the schools.
According to the department, the monthly requirement for staff wages and the purchase of cleaning materials is estimated at around Rs 7.90 crore.
The initiative aims to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for students in government schools in rural areas throughout the academic year.