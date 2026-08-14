Tamil Nadu government's Rs 86-crore to end stinky toilets in rural schools

According to an order issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, around 33,000 schools, from primary to higher secondary levels, operate in rural areas within panchayat limits.

"From the current academic year, from June 2026 to April 2027, the government has allocated Rs 86.94 crore for maintaining school toilets and cleaning classrooms and school premises in panchayat limits," Prashant M Wadnere, Secretary to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, said.