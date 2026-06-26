Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Government yields, drops cleanliness privatisation move

According to a Maalaimalar report, the tender had been issued to assess the viability of carrying out sanitation work through private participation.
Tamil Nadu Government yields, drops cleanliness privatisation move
Updated on

CHENNAI: After stiff opposition from allies and parties supporting the government, the TVK regime has cancelled tenders floated to appoint consultants for implementing municipal solid waste collection and transportation services under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in 12 city municipal corporations

Political parties, including the Left and the VCK, opposed the move.

In a cancellation notice, Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd (TNUIFSL), the fund manager of the Project Development Grant Fund (PDGF), said the advertisement published on June 20 for three consultancy packages "stands cancelled". No reason was cited.

The tenders invited consultants to prepare detailed feasibility reports and provide transaction advisory services for PPP projects covering Avadi, Hosur, Tambaram, Vellore, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tirupur, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, and Tirunelveli. The three consultancy packages were valued at Rs 4.05 crore.

The proposal had drawn criticism from political parties, which alleged that outsourcing waste collection and transportation to private players would pave the way for the privatisation of municipal sanitation services.

sanitation
tender
Tamil Nadu govt
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in