Tamil Nadu government withdraws cases against 1,800 anti-NEET protesters

CHENNAI: The State government has ordered the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against around 1,800 people who participated in NEET protests across the State.
According to a press release issued by the State government on Saturday, the decision followed instructions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Protests against NEET took place across the State between May 10 and July 31, 2026. During this period, police registered 65 criminal cases against around 1,800 protesters at various police stations. The cases are currently pending at different stages.
The Chief Minister was made aware of the criminal cases registered against those who participated in the anti-NEET protests, along with their current status.
The Chief Minister had already announced that the DMK regime would withdraw cases filed against protesting farmers and teachers.
He accused the former MK Stalin-led government of treating those protesting democratically in an "inhumane" manner.
While addressing the State Assembly, Vijay said several cases were filed against protesting farmers and teachers between May 2021 and 2026, and many of them still face difficulties because the cases remain pending.
Meanwhile, the Left parties urged the Vijay-led TVK government to withdraw cases filed against protesters of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), including students.