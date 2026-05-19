Tamil Nadu government warns ration staff against irregularities

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies Department has stepped up monitoring of Fair Price Shops across the State and instructed employees to remain alert and ensure complete transparency in the distribution of essential commodities, amid a series of surprise inspections by newly elected representatives and officials.
The intensified scrutiny follows complaints from beneficiaries regarding weighing discrepancies and irregularities in ration distribution at some outlets.
As part of the ongoing inspection drive, authorities are closely examining the functioning of electronic weighing machines installed at Fair Price Shops to ensure commodities are supplied in the exact quantity entitled to cardholders.
Department officials said employees have been specifically directed to verify whether the digital display boards on weighing machines are functioning properly on both sides so that beneficiaries can clearly view the measurements during distribution.
“The weighing process must remain fully transparent to the public. Electronic scales should function accurately and the display must be visible to consumers at all times,” a senior official in the department said.
Officials said inspection teams have been carrying out field visits across districts to check weighing accuracy, stock handling and overall compliance with Public Distribution System norms.
The department has also warned that stringent action would be initiated against employees if lapses or irregularities are detected during inspections.
Sources said staff members have been instructed to discharge their duties with greater caution and vigilance as monitoring mechanisms are being tightened across Tamil Nadu.
Officials said the inspection exercise would continue across Tamil Nadu in the coming days, with particular emphasis on transparency, weighing accuracy and consumer confidence in ration distribution.