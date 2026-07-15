Tamil Nadu government urges schools to avoid open spaces to beat summer heat

CHENNAI: In view of the prevailing extreme heat conditions across Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of School Education has issued a detailed circular to all Chief Educational Officers, directing them to implement precautionary measures to safeguard the health and well-being of students.
The instructions, issued following the recommendations of the State Disaster Management Authority and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), are to be followed by all government and aided schools.
The circular advised schools to avoid conducting outdoor activities, including morning assemblies, physical education classes, sports events, and other programmes, during periods of intense heat; instead, shift such activities indoors or reschedule them to cooler hours of the day whenever possible.
Principals and teachers have been asked to educate students on the symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Schools should ensure that students have uninterrupted access to safe drinking water and encourage them to drink water frequently.
Parents are also to be informed through WhatsApp groups and other communication channels about the need to provide adequate drinking water bottles and ensure that children wear light, comfortable clothing.
The department has further directed schools to closely monitor weather advisories issued by the IMD. In the event of an official declaration of an extreme heat wave, school authorities must strictly adhere to government instructions and implement all prescribed safety measures without delay. Also, with the guidance of the district administration, decisions on declaring leaves can be taken, added the circular.
The Directorate has emphasised that protecting students from heat-related health risks is the responsibility of every school administration and has instructed district education officials to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines across all schools in the state.