Tamil Nadu government transfers secretary-level officers in first reshuffle after Lok Sabha polls

CHENNAI: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Thursday effected transfers of many IAS officers.

Here is the list of transfers and postings notified:

1 (a). Reeta Harish Thakkar, Secretary to Government, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Public and Rehabilitation Department vice K. Nanthakumar

(b).K. Nanthakumar, Secretary to Government, Public and Rehabilitation Department is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Human Resources Management Department vice S. Nagarajan, holding additional charge

(c). S. Nagarajan, Secretary to Government, Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department and Secretary to Government (FAC), Human Resources Management Department is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government (Expenditure), Finance Department vice J. Kumaragurubaran, holding additional charge

(d). Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, formerly Secretary to Government, Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department, on return from leave is posted as Secretary to Government, Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department vice S. Nagarajan,

(e) E. Saravanavelraj, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Housing Board is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Geology and Mining vice Pooja Kulkarni.

(f). C. Vijayaraj Kumar, Principal Secretary/ Commissioner of Sugar and Chairman & Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department vice Reeta Harish Thakkar

(g).T. Anbalagan, Additional Commissioner of Sugar is transferred and posted as Director of Sugar vice C. Vijayaraj Kumar. He shall also function as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation.

(h). Brajendra Navnit, formerly Ambassador & Permanent Representative to India to the World Trade Organization, Geneva, on return from leave is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department vice D. Jagannathan, holding additional charge; He shall also function as Officer on Special Duty, 16th Finance Commission, Chennai.

2. The services of G.S. Sameeran, Joint Commissioner (Works), Greater Chennai Corporation are placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Housing Board for appointment as its Managing Director vice E. Saravanavelraj.

3. The services of V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Commissioner, Corporation of Erode are placed at the disposal of Greater Chennai Corporation for appointment as its Deputy Commissioner (Works) vice G.S. Sameeran.

4. The services of Pooja Kulkarni, Commissioner of Geology and Mining are placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board for appointment as its Chief Executive Officer; She shall also function as Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department.

5. The services of P. Alarmelmangai, Additional Collector (Development)/ Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Salem are placed at the disposal of Guidance Tamil Nadu for appointment as its Executive Director.

6. The services of Lalitaditya Neelam, Managing Director, SAGOSERVE, Salem are placed at the disposal of District Rural Development Agency, Salem for appointment as its Additional Collector (Development)/ Project Officer vice P. Alarmelmangai.

7. The terms and conditions of deputation of G.S. Sameeran, V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Pooja Kulkarni, P. Alarmelmangai, and Lalitaditya Neelam, on foreign service will be governed as per the orders issued in G.O.Ms.No.167, Public (Special-A) Department, dated 21.02.1994.