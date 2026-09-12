Tamil Nadu government transfers Agriculture Secretary P Shankar

CHENNAI: Following allegations against the TVK-led government over paddy procurement by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Agriculture Secretary P Shankar has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Archaeology, a post that was being overseen as an additional charge by Metropolitan Transport Corporation Managing Director VP Jeyaseelan.
In an order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on Friday, it was stated that N Subbaiyan, Secretary of the Social Justice Department, would hold the post of Agriculture Secretary as an additional charge.
In another development, the home department shunted out R Stalin, superintendent of Kanniyakumari district and posted Anshul Nagar, deputy commissioner of Tirunelveli city, as the new SP of Kanniyakumari. Stalin was not given any posting.